Dead Hammerhead Shark Found off Fenwick Shoreline

This dead hammerhead shark was found on Fenwick Island shortly after 6 a.m. Monday. (Photo credit: Alex Stevens/Corbin Archie) This dead hammerhead shark was found on Fenwick Island shortly after 6 a.m. Monday. (Photo credit: Alex Stevens/Corbin Archie)

By Becca King

FENWICK ISLAND, Del.- Two vacationers came across a dead hammerhead shark floating near the shoreline in Fenwick Island early Monday morning.

Alex Stevens and Corbin Archie, both from the Baltimore area, spotted the shark while walking on the beach behind the Seaside Inn. When they noticed it wasn't moving, they pulled it onto the shore.

The shark was a little over 10-feet-long and easily over 100 pounds, Archie said.

The men called the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, hoping they would send someone to research the cause of death. They said they were told by the department to leave the shark and “let nature run its course.”

People who live in the area appeared on the beach shortly thereafter, and told the men they had seen something in the water the day before. They said they were not sure at the time if the shark was alive or not. Archie said the residents seemed concerned and had never seen a shark like that before.

DNREC has not yet responded to WBOC's request for comment.

