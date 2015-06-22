Bacteria Levels Force Swimming Ban at Wico. Beach

"From a scale from one to ten, 52," said Lawson.

Md. - High bacteria levels at the beach at Cove Road Park has forced the Wicomico County Health Department to temporarily ban swimming.Health officials tell WBOC elevated bacteria levels are typically seen after prolonged periods of heavy rainfall which was seen on Delmarva Saturday night into Sunday morning.The Wicomico County Health Department tested once again for bacteria Monday morning. The test results should be available by Tuesday afternoon. At that time, the health department will determine whether to lift the swimming advisory.Visitors to the beach Monday were turned away in disappointment when they came across the "No Swimming" signs posted at the entrance to the beach. Sophia Lawhead and her mom were there bright and early on Monday and her level of disappointment was staggering.

The health department suggests swimmers stay out of the water for about 24 hours following a heavy rainfall. If you do end up swimming,exposure to bacteria, viruses, and parasites in contaminated water can cause symptoms and diseases ranging from ear, nose, and eye infections to diarrhea, vomiting, hepatitis, encephalitis, skin rashes, and respiratory illnesses. You can reduce your risk of getting sick by following these tips from the health department:



· Pay attention to contamination and advisory warnings and stay out of polluted water.



· Avoid swimming at beaches after heavy rainfall.



· Stay out of murky or foul-smelling water.



· Avoid beach water if you have an open wound or infection.



· Swim without putting your head under water.



Roaring Point Beach, which is just a few miles from Cove Road Park, is not experiencing the same elevated bacteria levels and is still approved for swimming.



