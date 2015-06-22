Court Gunman's Granddaughter Testifies in Del. Cyberstalking Cas - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Court Gunman's Granddaughter Testifies in Del. Cyberstalking Case

Posted:
David Matusiewicz David Matusiewicz

  • NationalMore>>

  • Quirky 'Night Court' actor Harry Anderson dies at age 65

    Quirky 'Night Court' actor Harry Anderson dies at age 65

    Monday, April 16 2018 11:20 PM EDT2018-04-17 03:20:19 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 11:22 PM EDT2018-04-17 03:22:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this May 19, 1988, file photo, Harry Anderson poses after a press conference in New York. Authorities said, Monday, April 16, 2018, that actor Harry Anderson of "Night Court" comedy series fame died in North Car...(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this May 19, 1988, file photo, Harry Anderson poses after a press conference in New York. Authorities said, Monday, April 16, 2018, that actor Harry Anderson of "Night Court" comedy series fame died in North Car...
    Harry Anderson, actor who played quirky night shift judge in the TV sitcom "Night Court" has died at 65 in North Carolina home.More
    Harry Anderson, actor who played quirky night shift judge in the TV sitcom "Night Court" has died at 65 in North Carolina home.More

  • Prosecutor wants Meek Mill's drug and gun convictions tossed

    Prosecutor wants Meek Mill's drug and gun convictions tossed

    Monday, April 16 2018 10:48 AM EDT2018-04-16 14:48:54 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 11:22 PM EDT2018-04-17 03:22:25 GMT
    Philadelphia's district attorney says all charges should be dropped against Meek Mill and the rapper needs to have a new trial.More
    Philadelphia's district attorney says all charges should be dropped against Meek Mill and the rapper needs to have a new trial.More

  • Times, New Yorker win Pulitzer for Weinstein scandal

    Times, New Yorker win Pulitzer for Weinstein scandal

    Monday, April 16 2018 3:24 PM EDT2018-04-16 19:24:36 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 11:22 PM EDT2018-04-17 03:22:13 GMT
    The New York Times and The New Yorker have won the Pulitzer Prize for public service for their reporting on Harvey Weinstein and sexual misconduct that galvanized the #MeToo movement.More
    The New York Times and The New Yorker have won the Pulitzer Prize for public service for their reporting on Harvey Weinstein and sexual misconduct that galvanized the #MeToo movement.More
    •   
 WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - A girl whose mother was shot to death by the child's grandfather at a Delaware courthouse testified Monday against other family members who are being tried on federal cyberstalking charges stemming from the shooting.

The 13-year-old testified for about 40 minutes against her father, former optometrist David Matusiewicz; her grandmother, Lenore Matusiewicz; and her aunt, Amy Gonzalez.

The defendants are accused of conspiracy and cyberstalking of David's ex-wife, Christine Belford. If convicted, they could face life in prison, a punishment that Justice Department officials believe would be unprecedented for a conviction of cyberstalking resulting in death.

David's father, Thomas Matusiewicz, killed Belford and a friend in 2013 as they arrived for a child support hearing, then exchanged gunfire with police before killing himself.

The shooting followed a bitter custody battle during which David Matusiewicz lost his parental rights after he and his mother kidnapped his three daughters and took them to Central America in 2007. David Matusiewicz pleaded guilty in 2009 to federal fraud and kidnapping charges. Lenore Matusiewicz served more than a year in Delaware state prison for child endangerment for her role in the kidnapping.

Following the shooting, federal prosecutors alleged that David Matusiewicz conspired with his parents and sister over several years to torment and stalk his ex-wife with the intent to injure, harass, intimidate and kill her, repeatedly accusing Belford in email communications, letters and Internet postings of abusing and neglecting the couple's daughters.

Thomas Matusiewicz's family members have denied knowing that he intended to kill Belford.

Prosecutors say the family's stalking of Belford was aimed at reuniting David Matusiewicz with his daughters, and that it centered on unsubstantiated accusations that Belford had sexually abused the oldest girl.

On Monday, the girl denied that she had been abused by Belford after her parents were separated, or after she and her sisters were reunited with Belford after the kidnapping.

"Personally, I don't forget traumatic experiences," she said. "I mean, I was there, so I would know."

According to a transcript of the girl's closed-door testimony, she also recalled being shocked when she Googled her name a few years ago and came across a website with accounts of her alleged sexual abuse by Belford.

"None of it was true ... and it didn't make any sense because, like, I never did any of those things or she didn't do any of those things," said the girl, who described her relationship with Belford as "awesome."

Under questioning from prosecutor Jamie McCall, the girl also recalled the day when her grandfather killed her mother.

"We went downstairs to see my mother and wished her good luck in the courthouse," said the girl, who was pulled out of her classroom shortly after arriving at school that day. She said she and her sisters were gathered together at a police station, where they were told that their mother had been killed. McCall asked what she was feeling as she was being driven from the police station to a foster care facility.

"Pretty much like, wow, not surprising," the girl responded. "I knew it would happen at some point."

Defense attorneys chose not to cross-examine the girl after agreeing with prosecutors to seal the courtroom during her testimony to protect her from the risk of further psychological trauma. The Associated Press and News Journal of Wilmington argued unsuccessfully that the courtroom should be open to the public during the girl's testimony. The AP has not named the girl during its coverage of the trial or shown any images of her.

In other testimony Monday, the director of the Delaware Division of Family Services said her agency never investigated the Matusiewicz family's allegations that the oldest girl was being sexually abused.

DFS director Laura Miles also said under cross-examination that she did not know whether the allegations were ever investigated by New Castle County Police or the Child Advocacy Center officials, even though she told David Matusiewicz in a December 2009 letter that his allegations of sexual abuse occurring in 2007 "have been addressed by the appropriate authorities."

Miles said the letter, which also stated that DFS had no role to play because there were no current allegations of abuse, was based on what her staff had told her.

"This letter was correct at the time ... what my staff advised me at the time," she said.

Also testifying Monday was Jason Hann-Deschaine, a pediatrician who treated the Matusiewicz girls before and after the kidnapping. He testified that the Matusiewicz family never told him of any child sexual abuse concerns, and that he found no genital abnormalities when he examined the oldest girl in April 2009, after authorities found the girls in Nicaragua and reunited them with Belford.

  • InternationalMore>>

  • US, UK say Russia targets internet hardware for espionage

    US, UK say Russia targets internet hardware for espionage

    Monday, April 16 2018 6:21 PM EDT2018-04-16 22:21:18 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 11:21 PM EDT2018-04-17 03:21:02 GMT
    US, UK accuse Russia of planting malware on internet equipment for espionage, possible attacks.More
    US, UK accuse Russia of planting malware on internet equipment for espionage, possible attacks.More

  • China's Weibo site backtracks on gay censorship after outcry

    China's Weibo site backtracks on gay censorship after outcry

    Monday, April 16 2018 10:30 PM EDT2018-04-17 02:30:42 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 11:20 PM EDT2018-04-17 03:20:37 GMT
    (Jiangsu Tongtian Volunteer Group via AP). In this April 15, 2018 photo released by Jiangsu Tongtian Volunteer Group, more than 20,000 people take part in a "Rainbow Marathon," organized months earlier, to raise awareness of LGBT issues in Nanjing in e...(Jiangsu Tongtian Volunteer Group via AP). In this April 15, 2018 photo released by Jiangsu Tongtian Volunteer Group, more than 20,000 people take part in a "Rainbow Marathon," organized months earlier, to raise awareness of LGBT issues in Nanjing in e...
    One of China's top social networking sites has announced that it will no longer be "cleaning up" content related to homosexuality following strong online opposition to the plan.More
    One of China's top social networking sites has announced that it will no longer be "cleaning up" content related to homosexuality following strong online opposition to the plan.More

  • Chemical weapons team in Syria kept from alleged attack site

    Chemical weapons team in Syria kept from alleged attack site

    Monday, April 16 2018 4:28 AM EDT2018-04-16 08:28:33 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 11:10 PM EDT2018-04-17 03:10:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar). Syrians walk in the Hamidiyeh Market, in the Old City of Damascus, Syria, Sunday, April 15, 2018. Syria’s President Bashar Assad spoke Sunday to a group of visiting Russian politicians saying that Western airstrikes against his...(AP Photo/Hassan Ammar). Syrians walk in the Hamidiyeh Market, in the Old City of Damascus, Syria, Sunday, April 15, 2018. Syria’s President Bashar Assad spoke Sunday to a group of visiting Russian politicians saying that Western airstrikes against his...
    Syrians rally in landmark Damascus square to cheer their armed forces' confronting unprecedented joint airstrikes.More
    Syrians rally in landmark Damascus square to cheer their armed forces' confronting unprecedented joint airstrikes.More
    •   
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices