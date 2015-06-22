Transition Underway at The Woodlands from Firefly to Big Barrel - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Transition Underway at The Woodlands from Firefly to Big Barrel

Posted:
DOVER, Del. (WBOC) - The Firefly Music Festival is over for this year. But activity continues at The Woodlands behind Dover International Speedway.

For the first time, it's not a festival removal process but a festival transition process. And there's a lot of work to be done before the first ever Big Barrel Country Music festival starts on Friday.

The final post-headliner artists weren't even done performing Sunday, and the process to tear down the Firefly stages was already underway. That's because the turn around time frame is so short.

"Logistically it will be a challenge for us," said Greg Bostrom, director of both festivals. "We only have four days to turn Firefly Music Festival into a brand new country music festival. So, we've been planning the whole year for this transition."

Bostrom says it's all hands on deck.

There was a lot to clean up in the concert area. Garbage was in bags quickly Sunday night.

But in the camping areas, the story was very different. Monday afternoon there was trash everywhere.

Mike Evans was out collecting left behind aluminum from tents.

"It looks like a battleground out here... I've never seen trash like this. And I've been to a couple dozen events this big or bigger," Evans said. "It reminds me of that commercial that used to be on TV where the American Indian had a tear running down his eye after all the trash he'd seen."

A spokeswoman for Firefly says these areas will be cleaned up.

many of the Firefly camping areas won't be used for Big Barrel. The country music festival is expected to be a third the size of Firefly.

"30,000 people this year means it will be substantially smaller than Firefly. But it will be bigger than the first Firefly in 2012," said Bostrom.

It will use less camping space and less concert space.

"Big Barrel will take place on about a third of the festival space of Firefly. It's taking place on the main stage field and use Firefly's main stage and Pavilion Stage for the main shows for Big Barrel," Bostrom said.

Of course, this is only year one for Big Barrel. It could easily grow from here.

Firefly and this weekend's weather did a number on the ground at The Woodlands. There is mud everywhere. One of the big unknowns is what the ground will be like when Big Barrel gets going.

