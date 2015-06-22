Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing at Cambridge-Dorchester Airport Posted: Monday, June 22, 2015 5:46 PM EDT Updated: Monday, June 22, 2015 5:46 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Maryland State Police say a small airplane was forced to make an emergency landing Monday morning after the plane's landing gear failed to deploy.



Police say the single engine Piper Arrow II remained intact after making contact with the runway at the Cambridge-Dorchester Airport around 11:45 am. Authorities say the plane slid about 500 feet before it came to its final resting spot.



The pilot, 30-year-old Ufuoma David Umebese of Palm Coast, Florida, was not injured, according to police.

