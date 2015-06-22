Elderly at Risk in High Heat Posted: Monday, June 22, 2015 8:49 PM EDT Posted:

SNOW HILL, Md.- Temperatures are on the rise across Delmarva and so is the risk of heat related health issues in the elderly.



At the Worcester County Commission on Aging Adult Day Care Center in Snow Hill when the temperature climbs keeping the seniors cool and indoors is Development Coordinator Debbie Ritter's top priority.



Ritter said seniors don't adjust as well to sudden changes in temperature. The Adult Day Care Center does what it can to keep everyone comfortable.



"We try to encourage them if they do not have air conditioning at home that we have fans that we can loan them. We have a loan closet here. We give them cool food, not heavy food to eat,” said Ritter.



Ritter said they also make sure everyone is drinking plenty of water throughout the day.





Becky Jones with the Worcester County Health Department explained that seniors are more prone to heat exhaustion and stress than young adults.



“They have chronic diseases. They also are maybe on different prescriptions and that effects the way in which they respond to heat, especially when it gets this hot as they're predicting for this week,” said Ritter.



Ritter said it's also important to check on seniors throughout the day. Robert Hart the Executive Director at the adult day care said they do just that.



“Days that the heat index hits over 100 we make sure we call every senior that's a member at our senior centers, and if they need any water or emergency meals we deliver them to them,” said Hart.



The Worcester County Commission on Aging Adult Day Care Center in Snow Hill acts as a cooling station on days that it gets very hot.

