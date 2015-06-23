Officer in Weekend Shooting Identified - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Officer in Weekend Shooting Identified

Posted:

BALTIMORE (AP) - The Maryland Transit Administration has identified the police officer who shot an armed person in the leg during a struggle.

Officials say street patrol officer Aaron Jackson has been assigned to administrative duties while Friday night's incident is being investigated. Jackson is 28 years old and has been with the Maryland Transit Administration Police force for three years.

Authorities say Jackson saw an armed person in the 5500 block of Harford Road. Police say a struggle ensued, and Jackson shot the suspect.

The Maryland Transit Administration says the weapon was recovered from the suspect, who is being treated at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Baltimore police are investigating.

