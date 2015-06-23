Baltimore County Seeks to Rename Robert E. Lee Park - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Baltimore County Seeks to Rename Robert E. Lee Park

Posted:

BALTIMORE (AP) - Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz says he wants to change the name of Robert E. Lee Park.

Kamenetz said in a news release Monday that county officials have been considering changing the name of the park just over the northern Baltimore City line from the Confederate general's.

The county executive wants to change the name of the 450-acre park to Lake Roland Park for the lake in the park.

Because Baltimore City has the title to the land, permission to change the name must come from city officials.

Howard Libit, a spokesman for Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake, said Monday that the mayor supports changing the park's name and is willing to work with the county to find an appropriate new name.

