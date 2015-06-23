Delaware Senate Eyes Amendment Expanding Bail Denial - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delaware Senate Eyes Amendment Expanding Bail Denial

Posted: Updated:

DOVER, Del. (AP) - The state Senate is to vote on a proposed constitutional amendment allowing bail to be denied for defendants charged with non-capital crimes.

Tuesday's vote follows initial passage of the proposal last year, as constitutional amendments must be approved by two consecutive legislatures.

The amendment is aimed at stopping the release of violent offenders who wind up being charged with more violent crimes after being released on bail.

Currently, bail can be denied only for first-degree murder.

Last year, the bill fell three votes short in the House but received one vote more than needed after the earlier vote was rescinded. That move came after the proposal was defeated twice in the Senate before being resurrected and passed in a little-noticed midnight vote on the final day of the 2013 session.

