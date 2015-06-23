Somerset County's Assistant Superintendent for Administration to Retire Posted: Tuesday, June 23, 2015 11:42 AM EDT Updated: Tuesday, June 23, 2015 10:26 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

Nancy Smoker



WESTOVER, Md. – Somerset County's Assistant Superintendent for Administration Nancy Smoker will retire on June 30.



Smoker served in the education profession for 42 years, beginning as a math teacher for seventh and ninth graders at Middleburg High School in Pennsylvania. At Middleburg, she also coached girls' basketball and field hockey.



Smoker joined the Somerset County school district in 1983, when she was hired to teach math at Crisfield High School. After the first semester, Smoker moved to the central office as the Computer Specialist. She began to work with the Master Plan and her title was later changed to Director of Planning and Technology. During the last two years of her career, Smoker served as Assistant Superintendent for Administration.



“I have enjoyed building a successful technology division over the years,” said Smoker, speaking about what she has enjoyed most about Somerset County Public Schools. “When I started as a Computer Specialist in 1983, there were only two old Northstar computers in the Central Office and six Radio Shack color computers at Crisfield High School.” In 2015, the school system has approximately 5,000 devices, ranging from desktops, laptops, tablets, promethean boards and document cameras. “I have also felt fortunate over the years because of the support for technology from the Board of Education and the County Commissioners,” said Smoker.



Superintendent of Schools Dr. John Gaddis stated, “Nancy Smoker represents what Somerset County is all about, including a commitment to our community and our students and a work ethic that means she shows up, she works hard and she gives her best effort. Nancy will be a tremendous loss for our school system, but we wish her the best in retirement.”



Smoker said her immediate plans are to “treat this summer as my first summer off since I moved to the Eastern Shore.” She plans on spending more time with her family and going fishing. Smoker also said she would consider contractual work if the right opportunity presents itself.



Nancy's husband, Rich Smoker, is a self-employed wildfowl artist. He carves decoys and serves on the Board of Directors of the Ward Museum in Salisbury.










