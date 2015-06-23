Senate Bill Allows Driving Cards for Some Immigrants Posted: Tuesday, June 23, 2015 10:24 PM EDT Posted:

DOVER, Del. (AP) - The state Senate has passed a bill allowing some living in Delaware illegally to obtain driver's licenses.



The bill passed on a 17-to-1 vote Tuesday and now goes to the House, where it will be heard in committee Thursday.



The measure allows driving privilege cards to be issued to people in the country illegally who have filed state income tax returns for the preceding two years or who have lived in Delaware and been claimed as a dependent on a state income tax return.



The bill includes an amendment that calls for the reconvening of a task force in June 2016 to review the implementation of the driving privilege card program and determine whether any changes should be recommended.