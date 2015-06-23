Storms Leave Widespread Power Outages on Delmarva

, Md. – Delmarva Power crews are out assessing damage and making repairs after severe storms moved through the region. Delmarva Power spokesperson Matt Likovich said it left more than 63,000 customers in Delaware and Maryland without power Tuesday evening. By Wednesday morning that number dropped, but according to Delmarva Power's outage map , more than 27,707 customers remained without electricity.

According to Likovich, crews worked throughout the night restoring service to customers who lost power as severe thunderstorms brought high winds, lightning and intense rain.

"Safety is our No. 1 priority. We urge our customers to stay clear of working crews and any wires hanging loose from poles or lying on the ground," Likovich said.

Customers should always assume that downed wires are energized and avoid them. If you see a downed wire, call 1-800-898-8045. Customers can report and track outages online at www.delmarva.com or through the mobile app, available for download at www.delmarva.com/mobileapp.

Customers can also report outages by calling 800-898-8045. Natural gas emergencies should be reported to (302) 454-0317.