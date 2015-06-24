Virginia Participates in Drunken Boating Prevention Initiative

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia's game and fish department is participating in a national initiative to discourage drunken boating.

Operation Dry Water is set for Friday through Sunday. In addition to heightened enforcement, the program aims to raise awareness about the dangers of boating under the influence and to reduce the number of accidents related to excessive drinking on waterways.

In Virginia, boaters whose blood alcohol level exceeds the state limit of .08 can be arrested for boating under the influence. The offense is punishable by up to a year in jail and a fine of up to $2,500.