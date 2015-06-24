Delaware Lawmakers Eye Court Access Bill - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delaware Lawmakers Eye Court Access Bill

DOVER, Del. (AP) - The state Senate is set to vote on a bill that could make the workings of Delaware's Family Court system more transparent.

The bill to be voted on Wednesday includes recommendations from a task force that met last year to consider the feasibility of opening Family Court proceedings to the public.

Among other things, the legislation states that paternity, divorce, property division and alimony hearings are presumed to be public, but that judges would have the discretion to hold the proceedings in private for certain specifically outlined reasons.

The bill also clarifies that other proceedings are private, but may be opened to the public for certain reasons. Those proceedings include adoption, custody, visitation, termination of parental rights, guardianship and neglect and abuse hearings.

