Severe Storms Cause Damage in Mid-Atlantic Region - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Severe Storms Cause Damage in Mid-Atlantic Region

Posted:
Ominous looking storm clouds over Snow Hill, Md., on Tuesday evening, June 23, 2015. (Photo credit: Cindy Allebach)Thanks for sharing! Ominous looking storm clouds over Snow Hill, Md., on Tuesday evening, June 23, 2015. (Photo credit: Cindy Allebach)Thanks for sharing!

WASHINGTON (AP)- Severe storms caused damage throughout the mid-Atlantic region, downing trees and wires and leaving tens of thousands of people in the dark.

In Maryland, Montgomery County Police say a 79-year-old man died Tuesday night after his pickup truck hit a downed tree in Beallsville after storms swept through. Prince George's County fire officials say lightning sparked a Greenbelt apartment fire that displaced 36 people.

Amtrak cited severe weather as it suspended service between Philadelphia and Washington for about two hours Tuesday.

Power companies reported widespread outages, including 90,000 customers without power in Maryland on Tuesday night. That number fell to about 17,800 by daybreak Wednesday.

In Delaware, more than 17,600 customers were without power Wednesday and New Castle County officials are warning of mobile phone service problems.

