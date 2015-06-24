Ford Motor Recalls Vans, SUVs Over Panel, Seat Belt Issues - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Posted:
(Photo: CBS) (Photo: CBS)

NEW YORK (AP) - Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than 200,000 Transit Connect vans and Escape sport-utility vehicles because of instrument panel and seatbelt issues.

There are have been no injuries or accidents attributed to the defects, the company said.

The recall involves 203,500 2014-2015 Transit Connect and Escape vehicles in North America because the warning chimes and lights might not work on the instrument panel when the vehicles are started.

They were built at the Valencia assembly plant in Spain from May 13, 2014 to Dec. 10, 2014 and the Louisville assembly plant in Kentucky from May 19, 2014 to Feb. 6, 2015.

Meanwhile, the Dearborn, Michigan, company is recalling one fleet customer's 49 2015-model Transit vehicles in the U.S. for a seat belt labeling issue.

