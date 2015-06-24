Update: Cellular Service Restored in Delaware

DOVER, Del. (AP/WBOC) - As of 12:30 p.m., Verizon cellular service in Delaware has been restored, according to the Sussex County government.



Emergency officials say a storm-related service outage in parts of Pennsylvania, Southern New Jersey and Delaware had prevented Verizon cellphone calls to 911 and other landlines.

Officials say Wednesday morning's outage also affected cellphone calls to non-Verizon cell phone numbers.

Customers said they were hearing busy signals.

During the outage, police advised Verizon customers to call 911 using a landline or to use text-to-911 services where available.

The outage follows powerful storms that downed trees, power lines and disrupted mass transit across the region.