Update: Cellular Service Restored in Delaware - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Update: Cellular Service Restored in Delaware

Posted: Updated:

DOVER, Del. (AP/WBOC) - As of 12:30 p.m., Verizon cellular service in Delaware has been restored, according to the Sussex County government.

Emergency officials say a storm-related service outage in parts of Pennsylvania, Southern New Jersey and Delaware had prevented Verizon cellphone calls to 911 and other landlines.

Officials say Wednesday morning's outage also affected cellphone calls to non-Verizon cell phone numbers.

Customers said they were hearing busy signals.

During the outage, police advised Verizon customers to call 911 using a landline or to use text-to-911 services where available.

The outage follows powerful storms that downed trees, power lines and disrupted mass transit across the region.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Family Farm in Mardela Springs Hosts Fundraiser

    Family Farm in Mardela Springs Host Fundraiser

    Apr 15, 2018 3:20 PM2018-04-15 19:20:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:42:47 GMT
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More

  • MDTA Studies Future of Maryland Tolls

    The future of Maryland Tolls

    Apr 15, 2018 3:28 PM2018-04-15 19:28:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:31 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:31:00 GMT
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More

  • DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    Apr 16, 2018 10:29 PM2018-04-17 02:29:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-04-17 02:32:46 GMT
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the MulberryMore
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the Mulberry More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices