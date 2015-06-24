Firefly 2016 Dates and Pre-Sale Ticket Info Announced

DOVER, Del. – On the heels of Firefly 2015, event organizers have already announced details for next year's festival.

According to the event website, the Firefly Music Festival will take place once again at the Woodlands in Dover on June 16 to 19, 2016. The website also states pre-sale, four-day general admission passes will be sold for $249 starting July 15 at 11 a.m.

Pre-sale tickets for this year's festival cost $199.