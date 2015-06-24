Arrest Made in Multiple Vehicle Break-Ins in Salisbury - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Arrest Made in Multiple Vehicle Break-Ins in Salisbury

Posted: Updated:
One of the several cars broken into on May 19 in Salisbury. (Photo: WBOC) One of the several cars broken into on May 19 in Salisbury. (Photo: WBOC)
Eric Fultz (Photo: Salisbury Police) Eric Fultz (Photo: Salisbury Police)
SALISBURY, Md. - After reviewing surveillance footage, a man is in custody in connection to a series of vehicle break-ins in the Salisbury area in May, the Salisbury Police Department said Wednesday.

Lt. Jason King says 25-year-old Eric Marcus Fultz, of Salisbury, was arrested Tuesday after surveillance video showed Fultz attempting to use a stolen debit card around the time of the thefts.

On May 19, several cars had their windows smashed on Ramsey Court, which is part of the Marley Manor apartments, according to police. Other car break-ins reportedly occurred at University Park, University Village and Seagull Lane, which are Salisbury University student housing apartments. 

Police say they determined that 17 separate vehicles were broken into and more than $11,500 in electronics, money and other personal property was stolen. Police say they believe Fultz and two other individuals who were seen on surveillance footage breaking into the vehicles, also stole a 2004 Ford truck after they found a spare key hidden in the vehicle.

Police say Fultz is charged with 11 counts of rogue and vagabond, 15 counts of malicious destruction of property, 12 counts of theft, three counts of credit card offenses, motor vehicle/unlawful taking, and unauthorized removal of property.

Police are still investigating the remaining suspects and have not yet identified them.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Salisbury Police Department at 410-548-3165 or Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776. Crime Solvers will pay up to $1,000 for tips that lead to arrest.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Family Farm in Mardela Springs Hosts Fundraiser

    Family Farm in Mardela Springs Host Fundraiser

    Apr 15, 2018 3:20 PM2018-04-15 19:20:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:42:47 GMT
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More

  • MDTA Studies Future of Maryland Tolls

    The future of Maryland Tolls

    Apr 15, 2018 3:28 PM2018-04-15 19:28:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:31 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:31:00 GMT
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More

  • DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    Apr 16, 2018 10:29 PM2018-04-17 02:29:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-04-17 02:32:46 GMT
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the MulberryMore
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the Mulberry More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices