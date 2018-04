Arrest Made in Multiple Vehicle Break-Ins in Salisbury

, Md. - After reviewing surveillance footage, a man is in custody in connection to a series of vehicle break-ins in the Salisbury area in May, the Salisbury Police Department said Wednesday.Lt. Jason King says 25-year-oldof Salisbury, was arrested Tuesday after surveillance video showed Fultz attempting to use a stolen debit card around the time of the thefts.On May 19, several cars had their windows smashed on Ramsey Court, which is part of the Marley Manor apartments, according to police. Other car break-ins reportedly occurred at University Park, University Village and Seagull Lane, which are Salisbury University student housing apartments.Police say they determined that 17 separate vehicles were broken into and more than $11,500 in electronics, money and other personal property was stolen. Police say they believe Fultz and two other individuals who were seen on surveillance footage breaking into the vehicles, also stole a 2004 Ford truck after they found a spare key hidden in the vehicle.Police say Fultz is charged with 11 counts of rogue and vagabond, 15 counts of malicious destruction of property, 12 counts of theft, three counts of credit card offenses, motor vehicle/unlawful taking, and unauthorized removal of property.Police are still investigating the remaining suspects and have not yet identified them.Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Salisbury Police Department at 410-548-3165 or Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776. Crime Solvers will pay up to $1,000 for tips that lead to arrest.