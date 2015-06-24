Dover P.D. and ACLU Settle Dispute Over Alleged Assault - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Dover P.D. and ACLU Settle Dispute Over Alleged Assault

Posted:

DOVER, Del. (AP) - The city of Dover and the American Civil Liberties Union have resolved a dispute over information sharing in an ACLU lawsuit stemming from an alleged police assault, an attorney for the city said Wednesday.

In a June 19 letter to a federal judge, a redacted version of which was filed Wednesday in court, an attorney for the ACLU complained that the city had not produced all use-of-force reports submitted by Cpl. Thomas Webster IV.

The ACLU also said the city failed to turn over other records, including training materials and internal affairs records regarding use of force, including four incidents in which police kicked suspects in the head.

After U.S. District Court Judge Richard Andrews met with attorneys Tuesday, city attorney Dan Griffith said the dispute over exchanging information had been resolved.

Police last month released a dashcam video from August 2013 showing Webster kicking Lateef Dickerson in the face when he was on the ground on his hands and knees. Dickerson was knocked unconscious and his jaw was broken. Webster was indicted last month for second-degree assault and faces a November trial. The ACLU is suing the city and Webster on Dickerson's behalf.

The civil liberties group has been seeking police department records in its lawsuit.

The ACLU has said the city failed to turn over records as required and improperly designated some material as confidential. The ACLU also said the city advised that it would not respond to requests for certain materials until the plaintiff pays the city $1,200.

The city has said that it simply asked the ACLU to pay the standard charge for crime reports, and that it has submitted to nine depositions and turned over thousands of pages documents. It also has argued that the ACLU is not entitled to some of the information it is seeking, including records of communications between the police department and the state attorney general's office prior to Webster's indictment.

Webster was placed on leave after the 2013 incident, but a grand jury declined to indict him in March 2014, and the U.S. Attorney's Office found no civil rights violation. He was arrested only after Attorney General Matt Denn, who took office in January, reviewed the case this year and decided it should be presented to a grand jury again.

The attorney general's office also does not want its communications with Dover police to be disclosed and filed a motion to intervene in the lawsuit, which the judge granted on Monday.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Family Farm in Mardela Springs Hosts Fundraiser

    Family Farm in Mardela Springs Host Fundraiser

    Apr 15, 2018 3:20 PM2018-04-15 19:20:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:42:47 GMT
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More

  • MDTA Studies Future of Maryland Tolls

    The future of Maryland Tolls

    Apr 15, 2018 3:28 PM2018-04-15 19:28:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:31 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:31:00 GMT
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More

  • DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    Apr 16, 2018 10:29 PM2018-04-17 02:29:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-04-17 02:32:46 GMT
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the MulberryMore
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the Mulberry More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices