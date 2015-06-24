Seaford School District To Purchase Food Truck - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

SEAFORD, Del. - For many people, summer signifies the start of grilling season, poolside vacations, and relaxation. But for many children, the season brings on a whole new set of challenges, when it comes to finding food to eat. Now to try and solve this problem, the Seaford School District has approved the purchase of a $146,000 food truck, using Federal Grant funding.

According to numbers from the district, the amount of students receiving lunch at the school sits at 85 percent, with more than 99 percent of them getting free or reduced prices. But when the school year ends, school officials said that many of these students are left without meals.

"We know there are students in need," said Supervisor for Nutrition Services Patty Cunningham. "We need to make these meals available."

Some residents have voiced concern with the hefty price tag of the truck, but Cunningham said that the cost would be entirely covered by grant money from the USDA. She said that the district would not be responsible for any parts of the program, including maintenance of the vehicle.

At the Seaford Salvation Army, Lieutenant Aida Rolon said that the need in the area is tremendous.

"We can serve a minimum of about 100 families a month," she said. "That's minimum. That would be the lowest month and it would be during the winter."

In 2014, Rolon said that the Salvation Army provided meals to approximately 2,000 families in the Seaford area. District officials said the truck would not be ready for this summer, but is expected to be available by the summer of 2016.

