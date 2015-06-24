Potential Tax Change Worries Del. Cities and Counties - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Potential Tax Change Worries Del. Cities and Counties

Posted:
DOVER, Del. (WBOC) - Counties and towns in Delaware are very concerned about a proposal coming out of Legislative Hall in Dover as the state's budget-writing committee is finishing up its work on next year's budget.

The state has to fix a nearly $30-million budget gap. Part of the plan to do that, which has gotten preliminary approval, would cost cities and counties statewide tens of thousand, and in some cases millions, of dollars.

Leaders at the local level aren't happy about that.

The real estate transfer tax is a tax that you pay on the sale of property. Right now the state splits the money that brings in with the city or county where the property equally.

it's a three-percent tax. The state gets 1.5 percent. The city or county does,too.

Now lawmakers have potentially changed the split to two percent for the state, one percent for the city or county.

Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen says if it had impacted the 2015 budget, this would have cost his city more than $500,000.

"It's going to have a horrendous impact on the city of Dover, as well other municipalities and counties throughout the state of Delaware," he said. "I think it's the state taking advantage of us."

Christiansen says he's lobbying hard at Leg Hall for this not to happen.

Cities and counties are supposed to use the money from this tax for public safety.

"The majority of the tax revenue we receive is applied toward public safety," Mike Petit De Mange, Kent County Administrator, said. "And roughly one-third of the money we receive is applied to capital projects other than public safety."

Petit De Mange says this year's county budget gets about $4 million from the tax under the changed formula that number would be more like $2.5 million.

The state is stealing from the residents of Sussex County by doing this," said Sussex County Councilman Rob Arlett.

He says 84 percent of the money Sussex County gets from the real estate transfer tax goes to public safety. It was about $22 million this year, so the change would have cost his county about $7 million.

Lawmakers also just cut $1.2 million from the state budget for extra state police troopers in Sussex County. Arlett says that money funds 22 troopers.

"Public safety has become a political football," said he said.

The tax change potentially saves the state $20 million a year. It would take effect in July 2016 if the plan gets final approval from the full general assembly.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Family Farm in Mardela Springs Hosts Fundraiser

    Family Farm in Mardela Springs Host Fundraiser

    Apr 15, 2018 3:20 PM2018-04-15 19:20:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:42:47 GMT
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More

  • MDTA Studies Future of Maryland Tolls

    The future of Maryland Tolls

    Apr 15, 2018 3:28 PM2018-04-15 19:28:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:31 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:31:00 GMT
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More

  • DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    Apr 16, 2018 10:29 PM2018-04-17 02:29:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-04-17 02:32:46 GMT
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the MulberryMore
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the Mulberry More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices