Whiskey Distilling Back in Delaware after a Century Posted: Wednesday, June 24, 2015

DOVER, Del. (WBOC) - For the first time in a century, you'll soon be able to get whiskey legally distilled in Delaware.



The Painted Stave in Smyrna made the small-batch spirit, called "Ye Olde Barley Whiskey." it's based on a 1600's Irish recipe.



According to Painted Stave, the last time there's evidence of whiskey being made in the First State is 1915. That's five years before prohibition.



Painted Stave opened in 2013. Whiskey has been in the works since the beginning.



"We had people asking from the day we opened our door - Where's whiskey? When's whiskey coming? When you are going to have it?" said Mike Rasmussen, co-owner of the distillery. "So, to finally be able to say now, this is really the start of us being able to launch the thing that got us excited about making a craft distillery here in Delaware."



The new whiskey is scheduled for release this weekend in Smyrna.