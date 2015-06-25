2 Charged with Robbing Newark, Delaware Gas Station

NEWARK, Del. (AP) - Newark Police have charged two people with robbing a gas station at gunpoint.

Early on May 11, officers were called to an Exxon Gas Station on South College Avenue after a man armed with a handgun stole cigarettes, the clerk's wallet and cash from the register.

Detectives reviewed surveillance video and identified two suspects. They had been arrested June 15 by Delaware State Police in connection with other robberies.

Newark Police charged the pair on Monday. Thirty-one-year-old Shawn McIlvain and 25-year-old Maegan Elwood, both of New Castle, were charged with robbery and other offenses.