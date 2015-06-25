50 Girl Scouts get Ultimate Campout Invite to White House

WASHINGTON (AP) - Fifty Girl Scouts will get to pitch tents at the ultimate campground next week - on the south lawn of the White House.

First lady Michelle Obama is hosting Tuesday night's White House campout as part of her Let's Move Outside initiative.

The fourth-graders will be able to earn Girls' Choice Outdoor badges by doing rock climbing, tying knots, orienteering and pitching tents, among other activities.

Later that night, astronaut Cady Coleman will lead them in a NASA stargazing activity.

The girls are from councils in Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Oklahoma and the District of Columbia.