Md. Aiding Colleges in Improving Response to Sexual Assaults

BALTIMORE, Md.- (AP) - The state of Maryland is helping colleges meet the requirements of a new law aimed at improving their response to sexual assaults on campus.

The Governor's Office of Crime Control and Prevention announced a $71,000 grant Wednesday to the Maryland Coalition Against Sexual Assault. The funds will help pay a lawyer to train colleges, rape crisis centers and police agencies on the new requirements.

The law requires colleges to pursue agreements with rape crisis organizations, and between campus and local police, to preserve evidence of sexual assault for use in court.

The law also allows survivors and witnesses to report sexual violence without fear of being charged with violating student conduct codes regarding alcohol or drug use.

