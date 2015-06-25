Woman Injured in Crash in Smyrna

SMYRNA, Del.- One woman was injured during a crash at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday in Smyrna.

It happened on Massey Church Road, south of Black Diamond Road. Delaware State Police say a 2007 Pontiac G6 hit an embankment and then crashed into a mailbox. Troopers say the 20-year-old driver from Smyrna was removed from the car by state police and then flown to Christiana Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Among other citations, state police say the 20-year-old was cited for careless driving after the crash.