Supreme Court Upholds Nationwide Health Care Law Subsidies - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Supreme Court Upholds Nationwide Health Care Law Subsidies

Posted:

  • NationalMore>>

  • Quirky 'Night Court' actor Harry Anderson dies at age 65

    Quirky 'Night Court' actor Harry Anderson dies at age 65

    Monday, April 16 2018 11:20 PM EDT2018-04-17 03:20:19 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 11:24 PM EDT2018-04-17 03:24:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this May 19, 1988, file photo, Harry Anderson poses after a press conference in New York. Authorities said, Monday, April 16, 2018, that actor Harry Anderson of "Night Court" comedy series fame died in North Car...(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this May 19, 1988, file photo, Harry Anderson poses after a press conference in New York. Authorities said, Monday, April 16, 2018, that actor Harry Anderson of "Night Court" comedy series fame died in North Car...
    Harry Anderson, actor who played quirky night shift judge in the TV sitcom "Night Court" has died at 65 in North Carolina home.More
    Harry Anderson, actor who played quirky night shift judge in the TV sitcom "Night Court" has died at 65 in North Carolina home.More

  • Prosecutor wants Meek Mill's drug and gun convictions tossed

    Prosecutor wants Meek Mill's drug and gun convictions tossed

    Monday, April 16 2018 10:48 AM EDT2018-04-16 14:48:54 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 11:22 PM EDT2018-04-17 03:22:25 GMT
    Philadelphia's district attorney says all charges should be dropped against Meek Mill and the rapper needs to have a new trial.More
    Philadelphia's district attorney says all charges should be dropped against Meek Mill and the rapper needs to have a new trial.More

  • Times, New Yorker win Pulitzer for Weinstein scandal

    Times, New Yorker win Pulitzer for Weinstein scandal

    Monday, April 16 2018 3:24 PM EDT2018-04-16 19:24:36 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 11:22 PM EDT2018-04-17 03:22:13 GMT
    The New York Times and The New Yorker have won the Pulitzer Prize for public service for their reporting on Harvey Weinstein and sexual misconduct that galvanized the #MeToo movement.More
    The New York Times and The New Yorker have won the Pulitzer Prize for public service for their reporting on Harvey Weinstein and sexual misconduct that galvanized the #MeToo movement.More
    •   

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court has upheld the nationwide tax subsidies under President Barack Obama's health care overhaul, in a ruling that preserves health insurance for millions of Americans.

The justices said in a 6-3 ruling Thursday that the subsidies that 8.7 million people currently receive to make insurance affordable do not depend on where they live, under the 2010 health care law.

The outcome is the second major victory for Obama in politically charged Supreme Court tests of his most significant domestic achievement.

Chief Justice John Roberts again voted with his liberal colleagues in support of the law. Roberts also was the key vote to uphold the law in 2012.

Justice Anthony Kennedy also voted with his more liberal colleagues.

  • InternationalMore>>

  • US, UK say Russia targets internet hardware for espionage

    US, UK say Russia targets internet hardware for espionage

    Monday, April 16 2018 6:21 PM EDT2018-04-16 22:21:18 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 11:21 PM EDT2018-04-17 03:21:02 GMT
    US, UK accuse Russia of planting malware on internet equipment for espionage, possible attacks.More
    US, UK accuse Russia of planting malware on internet equipment for espionage, possible attacks.More

  • China's Weibo site backtracks on gay censorship after outcry

    China's Weibo site backtracks on gay censorship after outcry

    Monday, April 16 2018 10:30 PM EDT2018-04-17 02:30:42 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 11:20 PM EDT2018-04-17 03:20:37 GMT
    (Jiangsu Tongtian Volunteer Group via AP). In this April 15, 2018 photo released by Jiangsu Tongtian Volunteer Group, more than 20,000 people take part in a "Rainbow Marathon," organized months earlier, to raise awareness of LGBT issues in Nanjing in e...(Jiangsu Tongtian Volunteer Group via AP). In this April 15, 2018 photo released by Jiangsu Tongtian Volunteer Group, more than 20,000 people take part in a "Rainbow Marathon," organized months earlier, to raise awareness of LGBT issues in Nanjing in e...
    One of China's top social networking sites has announced that it will no longer be "cleaning up" content related to homosexuality following strong online opposition to the plan.More
    One of China's top social networking sites has announced that it will no longer be "cleaning up" content related to homosexuality following strong online opposition to the plan.More

  • Chemical weapons team in Syria kept from alleged attack site

    Chemical weapons team in Syria kept from alleged attack site

    Monday, April 16 2018 4:28 AM EDT2018-04-16 08:28:33 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 11:10 PM EDT2018-04-17 03:10:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar). Syrians walk in the Hamidiyeh Market, in the Old City of Damascus, Syria, Sunday, April 15, 2018. Syria’s President Bashar Assad spoke Sunday to a group of visiting Russian politicians saying that Western airstrikes against his...(AP Photo/Hassan Ammar). Syrians walk in the Hamidiyeh Market, in the Old City of Damascus, Syria, Sunday, April 15, 2018. Syria’s President Bashar Assad spoke Sunday to a group of visiting Russian politicians saying that Western airstrikes against his...
    Syrians rally in landmark Damascus square to cheer their armed forces' confronting unprecedented joint airstrikes.More
    Syrians rally in landmark Damascus square to cheer their armed forces' confronting unprecedented joint airstrikes.More
    •   
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices