Delaware Officials Praise Upholding of Health Care Subsidies

, Del. (AP) - Delaware officials are praising a U.S. Supreme Court decision that upholds federal tax subsidies for people enrolled in the state's health care exchange under the Affordable Care Act.

Thursday's ruling means that more than 19,000 Delawareans will continue to receive tax credits averaging $265 a month to help pay for their insurance coverage.

Notwithstanding the ruling, Delaware officials say they will continue to evaluate Delaware's health insurance marketplace to determine whether changes should be made.

Delaware currently is one of seven states that operate exchanges with the help of the federal government, including using the federal web portal to enroll people.

Delaware officials received conditional approval from the federal government this month to switch to a state-run exchange, but a final decision will not be made until later this summer.