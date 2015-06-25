Several Reported Shark Sightings Along OC Beach

, Md. - Several reported shark sightings along the Ocean City Beach have temporarily closed areas off the water to bathers. According to the Department of Natural Resources, the shark is approximately eight feet long, and 300 pounds.We have posted a photo taken by Paradise Watersports and a video from a newswatcher online.Ocean City Beach Patrol Captain Butch Arbin said they have been shutting down coastlines intermittently as the shark showed its location. He said there have been closures throughout the day from approximately 30th St. and below. DNR reported that the shark also made its way into the Assawoman Bay on Thursday afternoon.According to Arbin, it is one Hammerhead shark, and is the same one seen Wednesday evening in Ocean City. He added that shark experts consider Hammerheads docile, and creatures that typically only attack when provoked.

"A shark really isn't a danger in Maryland," he said. "We have it here. Everyone is talking about it. But it doesn't really pose a danger."



The closures are on a volunteer basis but OC Beach Patrol urges swimmers to take caution. Kyle Miller from Paradise Watersports saw the shark pass right next to his boat, while he was on the water.

"We're just driving the boat nice and slowly," he said. "And the fin just rises right out of the water. And you can just see the tail just kinda swimming back and forth. It was kinda cool."

On the beach, Tyler Hone of Philadelphia had his speakers out, as he blasted the soundtrack from Jaws.

"There's Jaws out there," he said jokingly. "I'm telling you."

Arbin said it was very rare for a shark to be swimming so close to shore. For that reason, he said it is likely that the shark is either sick or injured.