Bill Allowing Del. Students to Skip Tests Passes House

DOVER, Del. (AP) - A bill allowing Delaware's public school students to opt out of state standardized testing has received final legislative approval.

The bill passed the House 15-to-6 Thursday and now goes to Gov. Jack Markell, who has threatened to veto it.

As initially written, the legislation allowed parents to have children skip annual state assessments without repercussions. It was aimed at the Smarter Balanced Assessment, which is tied to Common Core standards that have been championed by Markell and are being adopted in Delaware and other states.

The revised bill includes a Senate amendment, meant to weaken its chances of passage, allowing students to opt out of both statewide and district-wide tests.

But the House refused to agree with a Senate amendment allowing high school juniors to opt out without parental consent.