Suspects Arrested in Caroline County Shooting

GREENSBORO, Md.- Police arrested two suspects in connection with a shooting in Caroline County.

On Wednesday night, both State Police and the Greensboro Police Department responded to the 25000 block of Hill Road for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, police found 18-year-old Corey Mayes suffering from a single gunshot wound to the torso. He was transported to Kent General Hospital in Dover for treatment.

One of the accused suspects was identified as 22-year-old Tony Elliot Jr. of Hurlock. Police have not released the name of the other suspect, who is a 17-year-old male.

Police say they believe Mayes is acquainted with the suspects involved.

Both suspects were later arrested and taken into custody without incident. They are being held at the Caroline County Detention Center.

They are charged with attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment, and both first-degree and second-degree assault.

Investigators from the Maryland State Police are still actively investigating additional leads. Anyone with information is urged to call the Maryland State Police, Easton Barrack at (410) 822-3101.

