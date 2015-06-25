Security Cameras and Social Media Bring Produce Stand Into the 21st Century

Security Cameras and Social Media Bring Produce Stand Into the 2 - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

LAUREL, Del. – On the side of the road off route 9 in Laurel, sits Gordy's Produce. It's been around for a while. Jeff Gordy's father started it in 1961. Today, Jeff and his wife Marie keep things going.

"We do very well here. We have a nice and busy road here a lot of return customers,” Gordy says. “I have customers who come from New York every year, stop by and see me every summer."

Gordy's Produce uses the honor system. A simple sticker on its basket marks the price of the fruits or vegetables. Gordy says, by and large, it works. "I can come out here and if I'm not here I can say, ‘well, there should be thirty dollars in the box.' Most time it's right there."

However, sometimes it's not all there. People have been known to take advantage of the honor system, making off with produce and not paying a cent. Because of this, Gordy has moved into the 21st century by installing four surveillance cameras around the stand. The cameras worked perfectly when just last week a woman was caught stealing. The footage was posted on facebook and received more than 37,000 views overnight. The culprit was identified and showed up the next day with the money she owed.

Gordy says he is happy to know the system works. He says facebook has become a great tool to deter would-be thieves.

As for the produce stand; Stop by and you'll get a little taste of the way things used to be. But, if you don't play fair, you'll quickly be reminded it's 2015.

