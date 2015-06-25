19K in Del. to Keep Subsidies after US Supreme Court Ruling

, Del. (WBOC) - Thursday the US Supreme Court ruled in favor of Obamacare in a case questioning whether people who get insurance through the federal marketplace can get subsidies to help pay for that insurance. The court says they can.

Delaware uses the federal exchange. It's one of more than 30 states where people get insurance through the federal healthcare.gov website. The ruling means that system can stay in place.

Delaware Health and Social Services Secretary Rita Landgraf is the woman at the top of the state's implementation of Obamacare. Landgraf says she's thrilled about the ruling.

"From my perspective, the Supreme Court got this right. Congress's intent with this law was to provide people financial assistance and subsidies in order to access insurance," she said.

Delaware had been preparing for court's decision to go the other way - preparing to move to a state-based system, if necessary. Landgraf says her staff will continue to examine if that might still be a better option than the current one.

State Republicans are not happy about the ruling. GOP Executive Director John Fluharty says the court got this wrong.

"I would hope as long as Obamacare is not delivering on the promise that we were told that it would have for all the citizens of the United States, that people continue to challenge Obamacare," he said. "They should."

If this decision had gone the other way, lots of people would have lost their subsidies. A little more than 19,000 Delawareans with Obamacare coverage are getting some level of subsidy. The state says the average credit is about $265 a month.

"For the consumer this is seamless," said Landgraf. "This ruling enables them to have the confidence that they do not have to worry that those subsidies are at risk. They are not at risk."

Delaware's US senators put out statements after the ruling praising the decision and pushing for continued work to make the country's healthcare system better.

Maryland has a state-run exchange. So, this case wouldn't have affected the state either way.

Virginia uses the federal system. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, 285,000 people could have lost credits if the court had ruled the other way.