Salisbury's Aaron Camper Returns For Camp Classic II

SALISBURY, Md. - Salisbury native and Grammy-nominated songwriter, Aaron Camper, loves to come back home to his roots on Delmarva. He also loves to give back, and that is why on Friday night he is holding the 2nd Annual Camp Classic at the Hytche Center on the campus of the University of Maryland Eastern Shore.

The former Parkside High graduate is fresh off another whirlwind tour with superstar Justin Timberlake. At this year's event, area legends such as pro football player Ben Tate(Snow Hill), professional basketball player Aaron Wyatt (Stephen Decatur), professional basketball Player Craig Winder(Wi-Hi) will be among of host of local talent playing in the charity game which tips off at 8pm.

At 7:30, a special AAU game will be played between several 14U teams and will honor former youth coach Danny King who suddenly passed away last month.

Following the game, Camper and his band will perform several songs at the Brew River restaurant in Salisbury.

All proceeds from the game will benefit Project Hygiene.