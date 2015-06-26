Man Charged with Stealing from ATMs with Skimming Device

BALTIMORE (AP) - Maryland State Police say a man charged with stealing $300,000 from ATMs using a skimming device has been arrested at a Florida airport.

Troopers say 30-year-old Rafael Tellez Cortero of Riverdale, Maryland, was arrested Wednesday at an airport in Broward County trying to board a flight to Bogota, Colombia.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Cortero charging him with possessing and using skimming devices, theft and identity fraud.

Investigators say officials with Sandy Spring Bank in Maryland contacted state police in August about skimming devices being used on ATMs to record identifying information. Troopers say in addition to the skimming device, an overhead camera was used to record customers inputting their passwords.

Cortero is being held in Florida, awaiting extradition to Maryland.