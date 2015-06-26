Three Charged in Seaford for Manufacturing Meth

SEAFORD, Del.- Delaware State Police said three people were arrested following a two-month investigation into the manufacturing of methamphetamine in Mobile Gardens Mobile Home Park.

Troopers said the Sussex County Drug Task Force, with assistance from the Sussex County Governor's Task Force, Kent County Drug Task Force, Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team and DNREC, responded to 25709 Palmetto Street in Seaford Thursday around 10:15 a.m.

According to state police, law enforcement conducted a search warrant at the house in response to an ongoing investigation into meth being manufactured at the house.

State police said 29-year-old Brooks S. Musser of Seaford, 30-year-old Matthew A. Revel of Seaford, and 19-year-old Bruceia R. Fraser of Seaford were all taken into custody without incident.

Troopers said Fraser's 3-year-old son was also in the house and was given to a relative at the scene.

State police said detectives searched the scene and found equipment and mixtures related to making Meth along with 5.3 grams of the drug.

According to state police, all three Seaford residents were charged with "Operating a Clandestine Laboratory," two counts of "Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance," "Possession of a Controlled Substance," "2nd Degree Conspiracy" and "Possession of Drug Paraphernalia."

Troopers said all three of the people charged were taken to the Delaware Department of Corrections in lieu of $45,200 cash bond.