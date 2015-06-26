Police: Woman With 3 Kids in Car Held at Knifepoint - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police: Woman With 3 Kids in Car Held at Knifepoint

Posted: Updated:

NEWARK, Del. (AP) - Authorities say a woman and her three children were held at knifepoint inside their parked car in Pike Creek, about 5 miles north of Newark.

Delaware State Police are investigating the attempted armed robbery in front of a liquor store Thursday.

Police say a man approached the victim's vehicle, opened the unlocked passenger door and sat in the front passenger seat.

They say he took out a knife and demanded money from the victim, but the 26-year-old woman refused to give into his demands.

After several failed attempts to get money, police say the man then grabbed the keys to the vehicle and threw them into a nearby bush and ran away. No one was injured.

The suspect is still on the loose.

