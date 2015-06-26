DelDOT Encourages Safe July 4th Weekend

DOVER, Del.- The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) encourages motorists to have a safe 4th of July weekend.



To keep holiday traffic flowing as smoothly as possible, DelDOT will suspend planned lane closures on major highways including Route 1, I-95, and U.S. Route 202 beginning at noon on Friday, July 3. Construction projects will resume on Monday, July 6.

Additional lanes will be open in expectation of traffic volumes at Delaware's toll plazas on I-95 in Newark; Biddles Toll Plaza on Route 1; and Dover Toll Plaza on Route 1.

Travelers may stop at the I-95 Welcome Center located between Exits 1 and 3 along I-95, just minutes from Wilmington, or at the Smyrna Rest Area/Exit 119 on Route 1.

DART Resort Transit operates seven bus routes, seven days a week from approximately 7 a.m. until 1 a.m., serving Rehoboth Beach and the Boardwalk, Lewes, Long Neck, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach, South Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island, and Ocean City, Maryland.

Visitors and residents are encouraged to use the DART Park & Ride lot located off of Route 1 on Shuttle Road, just north of the entrance to Rehoboth Avenue. For additional information on DART's Resort Transit service, visit www.DARTFirstState.com

Motorists should expect traffic delays and heavy traffic volumes for the 4th of July fireworks at several locations throughout the state of Delaware.

Below is a short list of events being held on Saturday, July 4 and Sunday, July 5.

4th of July Celebration on the Riverfront

Due to the July 4th festivities there will be road closures. Beginning at 8:30 p.m., traffic will not be permitted into the Riverfront. At that time, traffic will only be able to exit as all lanes will be directed out of the Riverfront area. In addition, the Market Street Bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic at 5 p.m.

Please contact www.WilmingtonDE.gov/visitors/july4th or (302) 576-2100.

Newark-University of Delaware's David M. Nelson Athletic Complex on South College Avenue at Route 896 (near Delaware Stadium)

Fireworks and free parking is available in the University of Delaware Athletic Complex lots. Motorists can expect delays on Route 896 and Route 4 within the City of Newark. Please contact www.cityofnewark.us or (302) 366-7060.

Dover- Legislative Hall

Fireworks will take place over Legislative Hall around dusk. Motorists can expect delays in downtown Dover. Please contact www.dover4thofJuly.com or (302) 674-7579.

5th of July Fireworks - Rehoboth Beach

Rehoboth Beach Main Street (RBMS) 2015 Fireworks will take place Sunday, July 5, at approximately 9:15 p.m. Everyone is invited to gather downtown on the boardwalk and shoreline to watch the fireworks as they are launched from the beach. For easy transportation in and out of the city, the Jolly Trolley and DART buses will run from 8 a.m. until 2 a.m. For parking or additional information, visit www.downtownrehoboth.com or call (302) 227-2772.

Bethany Beach - Fireworks

Enjoy 4th of July festivities in Bethany Beach at dusk. The fireworks can be seen from almost anywhere in Bethany Beach. Motorists can expect delays on Route 1 and the Town of Bethany Beach after dusk on Saturday, July 4. Please contact www.townofbethanybeach.com or call (302) 539-8011.

For further information regarding 4th of July fireworks within your town, please contact your local town/city halls or Chambers of Commerce.

Motorists can adjust their routes or travel times by using the DelDOT App, available for Apple and Android smart phones and tablets, and can be downloaded free at the Apple and Google Play stores or at www.DelDOT.gov and click on the link to stores.

Drivers are encouraged to call the following numbers to report any travel or traffic related issues: Dial #77 from any cell phone; (302) 659-4600 or 1-800-324-8379. Please dial 911 for emergencies.

For up-to-the-minute travel information, motorists can view "Live Traffic" conditions in New Castle, Kent and Sussex Counties at http://www.DelDOT.gov/information/travel_advisory or tune to WTMC 1380 AM.