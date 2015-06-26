Norwegian Air to Offer Flights from BWI to French Caribbean Posted: Friday, June 26, 2015 8:49 AM EDT Posted:

(Photo: Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport)

BALTIMORE, Md. (AP) - Norwegian Air Shuttle has announced two new international flights to French Caribbean destinations from Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.



On Thursday, the low-cost airliner said it will launch twice-weekly nonstop service from BWI to Guadeloupe and Martinique in the West Indies beginning Dec. 3.



The introductory fare for a one-way ticket from the U.S. is $79.



Norwegian has been rapidly expanding in the U.S. since it opened its first route from Oslo to New York in 2013. Norwegian CEO Bjorn Kjos say the budget airline, which is based in Oslo, also wants to add European flights from Boston and Baltimore in late 2016 or 2017, once it has more aircraft.



Norwegian is the third airline to add international flights at BWI this year.

