Banneker Elementary Assistant Principal Charged with Unlawful Se - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Banneker Elementary Assistant Principal Charged with Unlawful Sexual Contact with Minors

Posted: Updated:
Edward S. Husbands, 45, Milton Edward S. Husbands, 45, Milton
 MILTON, Del. – Delaware State police arrested and charged a 45-year-old Milton man for unlawful sexual contact of three young girls. 

State Police say a family of a 10-year-old girl reported that she was touched inappropriately by a friend's father. After further investigation, it was determined that Edward S. Husbands inappropriately touched the girl, as well as two other young girls that were spending the night at his home in Milton. According to police, the incidents involved the 10-year-old girl who reported it to her mother, another 10-year-old girl and an 11-year-old girl. The incidents occurred on separate occasions dating back to December of 2014. 


Edward Husbands is currently listed as the Assistant Principal of Benjamin Banneker Elementary School in the Milford School District.

Husbands was arrested and charged with two counts of Unlawful Sexual Contact 1st with a person less than 13 years of age, one count of attempted unlawful sexual contact 1st with a person less than 13 years of age, and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

He was arraigned at JP2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $108,000 cash bond. Husbands was also issued a no contract order with the victims as well as any child under the age of 18. 

If anyone has information in reference to any similar incident involving Edward S. Husbands, they are asked to contact Detective R. Truitt, Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit at 302-752-3813.  Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet atwww.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword "DSP."


  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Family Farm in Mardela Springs Hosts Fundraiser

    Family Farm in Mardela Springs Host Fundraiser

    Apr 15, 2018 3:20 PM2018-04-15 19:20:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:42:47 GMT
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More

  • MDTA Studies Future of Maryland Tolls

    The future of Maryland Tolls

    Apr 15, 2018 3:28 PM2018-04-15 19:28:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:31 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:31:00 GMT
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More

  • DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    Apr 16, 2018 10:29 PM2018-04-17 02:29:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-04-17 02:32:46 GMT
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the MulberryMore
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the Mulberry More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices