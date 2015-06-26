Banneker Elementary Assistant Principal Charged with Unlawful Sexual Contact with Minors

, Del. – Delaware State police arrested and charged a 45-year-old Milton man for unlawful sexual contact of three young girls.State Police say a family of a 10-year-old girl reported that she was touched inappropriately by a friend's father. After further investigation, it was determined thatinappropriately touched the girl, as well as two other young girls that were spending the night at his home in Milton. According to police, the incidents involved the 10-year-old girl who reported it to her mother, another 10-year-old girl and an 11-year-old girl. The incidents occurred on separate occasions dating back to December of 2014.





Edward Husbands is currently listed as the Assistant Principal of Benjamin Banneker Elementary School in the Milford School District.



Husbands was arrested and charged with two counts of Unlawful Sexual Contact 1st with a person less than 13 years of age, one count of attempted unlawful sexual contact 1st with a person less than 13 years of age, and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.



He was arraigned at JP2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $108,000 cash bond. Husbands was also issued a no contract order with the victims as well as any child under the age of 18.



If anyone has information in reference to any similar incident involving Edward S. Husbands, they are asked to contact Detective R. Truitt, Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit at 302-752-3813. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet atwww.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword "DSP."







