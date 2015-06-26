YouTube Video Leads to Firefly Arrest

, Del. (WBOC) – Delaware State Police have arrested an 18 year old after he snuck into Firefly music festival on June 21.

Sam Moeller of Moorestown, New Jersey documented his break in on camera and then posted the video on YouTube and his personal Facebook page.

Police say they began investigating when they heard about the video on June 24. Investigators say the video was titled, “Cameras Allowed: How to Actually Sneak into a Music Festival.”

The Facebook page allowed detectives to generate a warrant for Moeller's arrest.

Police say he was charged with trespassing and theft under $1,500. DSP says Moeller turned himself in on June 25, but has since been released on $300 unsecured bond.

The video has been taken down.