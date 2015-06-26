Art's Alive Festival Returns to OC this Weekend - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Art's Alive Festival Returns to OC this Weekend

 OCEAN CITY, Md.- Whether you love to create art or just admire it, Ocean City is the place to be this weekend for those who appreciate art. The resort town will host its 15th Annual Art's Alive fine art festival. 

Northside Park is not busy yet, but it will be Saturday and Sunday. Crews spent Friday morning putting the finishing touches on the area around the park's lagoon. Tents, flapping flags and table cloths are already in place.

Jackie Alban has been to the two-day event before and plans to check it out this weekend.

"It's pretty interesting," Alban said. " There's a lot of people, a lot of arts, a lot of crafts going on."

The bayside event offers attendees a scenic stroll with music, free children's activities, food, beer, wine and art.

Art's Alive hosts over 75 artists displaying and selling their work while competing for more than $5000 in prizes. 

These local and traveling artists come to Ocean City to demonstrate their creativity and skill in 12 categories including painting, jewelry and ceramics.

Children will get the opportunity to try their hand at various art activities at no charge. From soap carving to painting, families will be able to take home their own Art's Alive masterpiece.

While at Art's Alive, event participants can purchase and enjoy a craft beer or glass of wine from the Art League of Ocean City.  In addition, Sobo's Catering will provide a variety of delicious options, including Maryland crab cakes, fish tacos, smoked brisket and French fries at the outdoor café. Also, smoothie lovers can stop by the smoothie stand and cool off as you make your way around the lagoon.

Art's Alive will take place rain or shine from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. "Bring the whole family and enjoy art and Ocean City this weekend at Art's Alive," said Frank Miller, director for Ocean City's Special Events Department..

For more information on this free event, call 410-250-0125 or go to ococean.com.

