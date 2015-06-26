Delmarva Power to Have All Service Restored by Midnight Friday - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delmarva Power to Have All Service Restored by Midnight Friday

Posted:

NEWARK, Del. – Delmarva Power expects to have service restored to all of its customers who lost electrical service during Tuesday night's storms by Friday at midnight.

As of Friday afternoon, the company said power had been restored to about 99 percent of the roughly 76,000 Delmarva Power customers in Delaware and Maryland who had lost power. The company also said it dispatched about 600 internal and external crews throughout its service territory and is now focused on the remaining customers in localized outage areas.

“We are hard at work tackling these very localized outages and restoring power to the remaining customers without electricity,” said Delmarva Power Region President Gary Stockbridge. “We will not be satisfied until every customer affected by Tuesday's storm is restored.”

Although midnight Friday is when power is expected to be restored for everyone, Stockbridge said most customers will have it back before then.

Since Tuesday night's storm, Delmarva Power says it has received approximately 81,000 customer calls. The company urges customers to remain in contact with customer call centers, so that personnel can continue to identify persistent, localized outages.

