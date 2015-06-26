Police Investigations of Officers Cannot Be Released, Md. Court Rules

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Maryland's highest court has ruled that documents related to internal police investigations of officers are exempt from the state's public information act, even when complaints are sustained.

The Court of Appeal ruled 5-2 Thursday in a case involving a public records request for Maryland State Police to turn over records involving a trooper who used a racial slur.

Teleta Dashiell filed a complaint and was later told that "appropriate disciplinary action" was taken and documented in the trooper's personnel file. But when Dashiell filed a Maryland Public Information Act request to learn more, the agency told her records couldn't be released.

The court said a determination that disclosure was required in sustained cases would affect all public employees and could chill the disciplinary process.