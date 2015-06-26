Police Investigations of Officers Cannot Be Released, Md. Court - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police Investigations of Officers Cannot Be Released, Md. Court Rules

Posted:

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Maryland's highest court has ruled that documents related to internal police investigations of officers are exempt from the state's public information act, even when complaints are sustained.

The Court of Appeal ruled 5-2 Thursday in a case involving a public records request for Maryland State Police to turn over records involving a trooper who used a racial slur.

Teleta Dashiell filed a complaint and was later told that "appropriate disciplinary action" was taken and documented in the trooper's personnel file. But when Dashiell filed a Maryland Public Information Act request to learn more, the agency told her records couldn't be released.

The court said a determination that disclosure was required in sustained cases would affect all public employees and could chill the disciplinary process.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Family Farm in Mardela Springs Hosts Fundraiser

    Family Farm in Mardela Springs Host Fundraiser

    Apr 15, 2018 3:20 PM2018-04-15 19:20:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:42:47 GMT
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More

  • MDTA Studies Future of Maryland Tolls

    The future of Maryland Tolls

    Apr 15, 2018 3:28 PM2018-04-15 19:28:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:31 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:31:00 GMT
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More

  • DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    Apr 16, 2018 10:29 PM2018-04-17 02:29:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-04-17 02:32:46 GMT
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the MulberryMore
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the Mulberry More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices