Officials Say 2 Men Bitten by Sharks in Waters Off NC, SC

Officials Say 2 Men Bitten by Sharks in Waters Off NC, SC

AVON, N.C. (AP) - Authorities say two men were bitten by sharks off the coasts of the Carolinas, bringing to six the number of attacks in the past two weeks.

A 47-year-old man was bitten multiple times in the back in waters off North Carolina's Outer Banks on Friday. The other, a 43-year-old man, was attacked by a shark near Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Both were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sharks have attacked several children along North Carolina's coast this month, including a 13-year old girl who lost her left arm below the elbow and a 16-year old boy who lost his left arm above the elbow.

