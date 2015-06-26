Fugitive Arrested After Barricade Situation in Salisbury

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md.- Authorities arrested a wanted fugitive after a barricade situation in Salisbury Thursday night.

Salisbury Police were called to assist after the U.S Marshals Capital Area Region Fugitive Task Force attempted to take a wanted felon into custody.

Officials say they 42-year-old Major Richardson III then entered a home on the 600 block Fitzwater Street and refused to come out. Police say investigators had reason to believe he was armed and made prior threats against officers.

Police say they were able to safely evacuate residents from nearby homes and established a perimeter around the residence.

The Salisbury Police Department Tactical and Negotiations Units were activated and worked to establish communication with Richardson. Police say he surrendered without incident around 11 p.m.

Police then executed a search warrant at the location and found a .22 caliber handgun and cocaine packaged for sale. Charges are pending related to the seizure of drugs and weapons.

Richardson was wanted on several outstanding warrants including criminal indictment for felony drug charges and parole violation.