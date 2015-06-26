Fugitive Arrested After Barricade Situation in Salisbury - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Fugitive Arrested After Barricade Situation in Salisbury

Posted:
Major Richardson III, 42, of Salisbury Major Richardson III, 42, of Salisbury

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md.- Authorities arrested a wanted fugitive after a barricade situation in Salisbury Thursday night.

Salisbury Police were called to assist after the U.S Marshals Capital Area Region Fugitive Task Force attempted to take a wanted felon into custody.

Officials say they 42-year-old Major Richardson III then entered a home on the 600 block Fitzwater Street and refused to come out. Police say investigators had reason to believe he was armed and made prior threats against officers.

Police say they were able to safely evacuate residents from nearby homes and established a perimeter around the residence.

The Salisbury Police Department Tactical and Negotiations Units were activated and worked to establish communication with Richardson. Police say he surrendered without incident around 11 p.m.

Police then executed a search warrant at the location and found a .22 caliber handgun and cocaine packaged for sale. Charges are pending related to the seizure of drugs and weapons.

Richardson was wanted on several outstanding warrants including criminal indictment for felony drug charges and parole violation.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Family Farm in Mardela Springs Hosts Fundraiser

    Family Farm in Mardela Springs Host Fundraiser

    Apr 15, 2018 3:20 PM2018-04-15 19:20:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:42:47 GMT
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More

  • MDTA Studies Future of Maryland Tolls

    The future of Maryland Tolls

    Apr 15, 2018 3:28 PM2018-04-15 19:28:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:31 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:31:00 GMT
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More

  • DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    Apr 16, 2018 10:29 PM2018-04-17 02:29:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-04-17 02:32:46 GMT
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the MulberryMore
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the Mulberry More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices