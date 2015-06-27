AMBER Alert Issued for Three Missing Children - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

AMBER Alert Issued for Three Missing Children

Posted: Updated:
Mario Bermudez- Chavez Mario Bermudez- Chavez

 MOUNT RAINIER, Md. - Maryland state police have issued an AMBER alert for three children who were last seen around 8:40 p.m. Friday in the area of Mount Rainier in Prince Georges County.

Prince George's police are searching for Anthony Mario Bermudez, 11, Kevin Ulizes Bermudez, 10, and Elvis Bermudez, 2. They believe the children are with Mario Bermudez- Chavez, 34.

Anthony is described as 4 feet tall, 80 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue shorts. Elvis is described as 2 feet tall, 40 pounds and was last seen wearing a green shirt and blue jeans. 

Police believe they are traveling in a 2001 silver Honda Odyssey with Maryland license plate 3AJ7515.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Prince George's County Police at (301)-699-2601.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Family Farm in Mardela Springs Hosts Fundraiser

    Family Farm in Mardela Springs Host Fundraiser

    Apr 15, 2018 3:20 PM2018-04-15 19:20:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:42:47 GMT
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More

  • MDTA Studies Future of Maryland Tolls

    The future of Maryland Tolls

    Apr 15, 2018 3:28 PM2018-04-15 19:28:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:31 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:31:00 GMT
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More

  • DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    Apr 16, 2018 10:29 PM2018-04-17 02:29:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-04-17 02:32:46 GMT
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the MulberryMore
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the Mulberry More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices