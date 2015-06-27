AMBER Alert Issued for Three Missing Children

MOUNT RAINIER, Md. - Maryland state police have issued an AMBER alert for three children who were last seen around 8:40 p.m. Friday in the area of Mount Rainier in Prince Georges County.



Prince George's police are searching for Anthony Mario Bermudez, 11, Kevin Ulizes Bermudez, 10, and Elvis Bermudez, 2. They believe the children are with Mario Bermudez- Chavez, 34.



Anthony is described as 4 feet tall, 80 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue shorts. Elvis is described as 2 feet tall, 40 pounds and was last seen wearing a green shirt and blue jeans.

Police believe they are traveling in a 2001 silver Honda Odyssey with Maryland license plate 3AJ7515.



Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Prince George's County Police at (301)-699-2601.

