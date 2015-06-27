Rehoboth Property Owners Vote on Ocean Outfall Referendum - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Rehoboth Property Owners Vote on Ocean Outfall Referendum

Posted:
(Photo: WBOC) (Photo: WBOC)

REHOBOTH, Del. -- Polls opened Saturday morning in Rehoboth Beach for residents to vote on a spending referendum on whether to pay for an ocean outfall pipe that would discharge treated wastewater into the ocean.

Convincing property owners that the proposed ocean outfall pipeline is worth its weight in financial responsibility may be the last hurdle for Rehoboth City officials to clear.

Much of the money to fund the pipeline's construction would come from a low interest state loan.

But a number of residents don't see eye to eye with the city including property owner Diane Schobey.

"Here we are a resort town priding ourselves on beautiful beaches and clean water," said Schobey, "and where they're projecting to put our pipe a mile out is a shoal called Hen and Chicken Shoals. That's shallow water. So I don't feel the fluid is going to disperse enough."

Brian Condon lives part time in Rehoboth. Although he too is concerned about the marine life, he says the ocean is more fitting for the outfall than the bay.

"I don't agree with putting biological active material, which is basically you know nutrients, fertilizer, in the ocean. But it's a lot better than putting in the bay and in the wetlands," said Condon,

Gregg Rosner with the Surfrider Foundation, a local conservation group, says they've done as much as they can to fight the city on the outfall's approval

One such effort included filing an appeal against the proposal only to have it rejected for lacking jurisdiction to be heard by Delaware's Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.

Now it's up to the people.

Rosner says the group is willing to take the next steps against the city should the spending referendum pass.

"We'd have to regroup a little bit and see. It's a very long and arduous permitting process that needs to take place. There's seven permits that need to happen for an outfall. Not one, not two, as the city has claimed in public meetings, but seven. You get six, you get five, you don't get it."

Rehoboth has been court ordered to stop dumping treated wastewater into the ocean. City officials decided the best environmental and cost effective option would be to build the ocean outfall pipe.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Family Farm in Mardela Springs Hosts Fundraiser

    Family Farm in Mardela Springs Host Fundraiser

    Apr 15, 2018 3:20 PM2018-04-15 19:20:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:42:47 GMT
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More

  • MDTA Studies Future of Maryland Tolls

    The future of Maryland Tolls

    Apr 15, 2018 3:28 PM2018-04-15 19:28:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:31 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:31:00 GMT
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More

  • DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    Apr 16, 2018 10:29 PM2018-04-17 02:29:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-04-17 02:32:46 GMT
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the MulberryMore
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the Mulberry More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices