Serious Motorcycle Crash near Cheswold - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Serious Motorcycle Crash near Cheswold

Posted:
CHESWOLD, De.-The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit are investigating a motorcycle crash involving 26 year old Brandon McClain.
 
At approximately 7:06 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2015, McClain was driving a 2004 Honda motorcycle on McKee Road at a high rate of speed. Officials said McClain lost control of his motorcycle and ran through the front yard of a residence. McClain then struck a bush and went airborne before striking a parked vehicle in a private driveway.

McClain was transported by the Delaware State Police Aviation Unit to Christiana Medical Center where he is listed in critical but stable condition.  Officials said he was wearing a helmet, but sustained multiple traumatic injuries.
 
The crash is under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time in Cheswold.

Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices