Serious Motorcycle Crash near Cheswold Posted: Saturday, June 27, 2015 8:24 PM EDT

CHESWOLD, De.-The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit are investigating a motorcycle crash involving 26 year old Brandon McClain.



At approximately 7:06 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2015, McClain was driving a 2004 Honda motorcycle on McKee Road at a high rate of speed. Officials said McClain lost control of his motorcycle and ran through the front yard of a residence. McClain then struck a bush and went airborne before striking a parked vehicle in a private driveway.



McClain was transported by the Delaware State Police Aviation Unit to Christiana Medical Center where he is listed in critical but stable condition. Officials said he was wearing a helmet, but sustained multiple traumatic injuries.



The crash is under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time in Cheswold.



